2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Nottingham Forest in the next 48 hours

The international break has come at the right time for Nottingham Forest according to Chris Hughton, as the manager reflects on what has been a frustrating start to the season for the Reds.

A disrupted pre-season meant that Forest came into the campaign with a couple of injury concerns, as well as a lack of fitness following the cancellation of their final two friendlies due to COVID cases.

From their first five games, Forest have only managed to pick up one point, losing their first four games of the season for only the second time in 67 years.

At the weekend, they picked up their first point of the season when Brennan Johnson fired in late on against Derby County at Pride Park.

With an international break now upon us, Hughton can concentrate on adding to his squad and making signings before Tuesday’s deadline.

Here, we take a look at two transfer scenarios we could see play out at the City Ground over the next 48 hours…

Worrall to leave?

Joe Worrall has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League this summer.

The likes of West Ham, Southampton, Burnley and Brentford have all been linked with the defender, but nobody has coughed up the price it would take to lure him away from the City Ground.

It remains to be seen, however, whether any of these sides look to make a late bid for the defender.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham at the weekend, he said: “All I know is I’m going out tonight with my mum, dad and girlfriend for some dinner.

“There is always speculation. It’s very flattering. If something happens, then great. If it doesn’t, then I’m more than happy – I love it here at Forest.”

Players to arrive?

This is undoubtedly one thing that is likely to happen before the end of the window.

Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda is said to be on his way to the City Ground from Olimpia, penning a four-year deal on Trentside.

But we could also see one or two others arrive at the City Ground, with Hughton looking to add an attacking option to his squad.

Full-backs are needed, too, so it could be a busy end to the window for Forest.