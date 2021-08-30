2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Hull City in the next 48 hours

Hull City have endured a mixed start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign under Grant McCann and will be looking for more consistency once the league fixtures return after the international break.

The weekend draw against Bournemouth at the MKM Stadium underlined that progress is being made, whilst the Tigers also started off the season in fine fashion with an emphatic 4-1 away victory over Preston North End on the opening day.

Meanwhile the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit have also been busy in the current transfer window with the likes of Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams, Ryan Longman, Di’Shon Bernard, Matt Smith, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter and Tom Huddlestone all arriving from Portsmouth, Luton Town, Exeter City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Chelsea.

With there only being just over a day before the transfer window slams shut, the Tigers will be looking to conclude some last minute deals.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer scenarios to look out for at Hull City in the next 48 hours…

Regan Slater set to return

The Tigers are said to finally be closing in on the loan signing of the Sheffield United midfielder this week, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

Slater was part of the side which won League One last season and will now be looking to make his mark at Championship level for the club that he knows so well.

The youngster picked up an ankle injury during pre-season with the Blades which looked to have scuppered any chance of him being granted a MKM Stadium reunion.

However it now appears that the path is clear for the move to be completed, as he looks to add to the 34 appearances that he racked up last season for the Tigers.

Tom Eaves to depart

McCann has refused to rule out the possibility of the towering frontman leaving the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Eaves has largely acted as a back up option for Josh Magennis since moving to the MKM Stadium and was left out of the matchday squad during the weekend draw against Bournemouth.

The striker has subsequently slipped down the pecking order over time with the Tigers and now his manager has admitted that there is interest in his services from elsewhere:

“There’s interest in him, of course there is.

“At the minute he’s our player, and if the window shuts and he’s still here then Tom will be very much a part of us.”

It will certainly be intriguing to see where Eaves does end up if he does indeed get a move elsewhere before the deadline.