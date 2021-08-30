2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Huddersfield Town in the next 48 hours

Huddersfield Town have made an extremely positive start to this Championship campaign, with The Terriers sitting in fourth place going into the first international break of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s side secured an opening day draw at Derby County, before losing 5-1 to Fulham the game after.

The Terriers have proceeded to win their next three games, beating Preston North End and Sheffield United, before a convincing 4-0 thrashing of Reading on Saturday.

The international break typically means a slight rest for those in charge, but with the transfer window shutting tomorrow, Corberan will be a busy man over the next 24 hours.

Here, we take a look at two transfer scenarios for Huddersfield Town fans to keep an eye on over the next day or so…

Lewis O’Brien’s situation

The future of Lewis O’Brien has been the topic of discussion for the majority of this transfer window thus far, and still, nothing is set in stone.

Yorkshire Live reported the other day that Leeds United have ended their interest in the midfielder after Huddersfield will not budge on their £8 million valuation.

Crystal Palace have also expressed an interest in O’Brien, but it remains to be seen if they will be tempted to lodge a late bid in.

O’Brien is a classy operator, who brings energy and technical ability to Huddersfield’s midfield, and if he was to depart, he would leave a big void.

The future of Isaac Mbenza

Huddersfield Town are prepared to sell Isaac Mbenza in what remains of this transfer window, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (29/08 p.60).

It appears that The Terriers have offered the 25-year-old to a whole host of European clubs ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The publication describes the deal at hand as a “bargain”, with the Yorkshire club happy with their attacking reinforcements ahead of the window slamming shut.

Mbenza has scored six times and has assisted a further nine in 67 appearances for the club.

