2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Coventry City in the next 48 hours

Despite defeat to QPR on the weekend, Coventry City boss Mark Robins will likely be a happy man heading into the international break.

The Sky Blues are only outside the top six on goal difference having taken nine points from their first five games and were unfortunate not to take anything from their trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With Championship fixtures now done for nearly a fortnight, the focus will now shift to the end of the transfer window with less than 48 hours to go for clubs to get deals done.

With that in mind, here are 2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Coventry before tomorrow’s deadline…

Battle with Huddersfield for Elliot Watt

After the game against the R’s, the Sky Blues boss hinted that he was optimistic there would be new arrivals before tomorrow’s deadline and among those could be Watt.

The Bradford City midfielder is, according to the Daily Record’s live transfer blog (28/08/21, 14:43), being tracked by both Coventry and Huddersfield Town.

It is understood that the Bantams are prepared to cash in on the midfielder as he is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Watt is said to be available for around £300,000 with Bradford keen to get some compensation for him rather than losing him for nothing.

At that price, the 21-year-old could prove a bargain with a little patience.

Potential departures of fringe players

As well as a potential new arrival, it seems there could be players leaving Coventry before the window shuts tomorrow evening.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday, Robins revealed that he would be looking to offload at least one player before the end of August.

He explained: “There are going to have to be one or two that move out, people that are on the periphery or not even that.

“They just need to go and play some football.

“I do not see too many but I think one in and then maybe one or two that maybe need to go and play.”

The manager’s comments about going to “play some football” hint that it could be loan moves away from the club rather than permanent exits but it’s certainly something to watch.