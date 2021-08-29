2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Bristol City in the next 48 hours

Bristol City currently occupy 11th place going into the first international break of the new Championship campaign.

The Robins have two wins, a draw, and two losses to their name after five second-tier games this time out, and sit just two points from the play-off positions.

Unlike several of his Championship managing counterparts, Nigel Pearson does not expect to be too busy over the next few days before Tuesday night’s deadline, as reported by Bristol Live.

However, in the same interview, he did indicate if that anything from the loan market arises, then he will certainly look into it.

Here, we take a look at two transfers to look out for in the next 48 hours…

A Premier League loan incoming?

Speaking to Bristol Live about the topic of incomings, Pearson said: “If something happens late, it happens but as it stands at the moment there’s no intention to add unless we bring a loan in one or two different positions that we’ve looked at. But I’m not going to force the issue.

Whilst Pearson seems content with the squad he has at present, an opportunity to sign a Premier League outcast or young prospect could turn his head late on in the window.

Conor Hourihane is still available at this stage, and whilst the club’s midfield options are strong, the Aston Villa man has proved to be an excellent player at Championship level in the past.

Michael Smith has also been a target at Ashton Gate, and even though that is not the case anymore, that could suggest that if a quality striker becomes available somewhere in the market, then Pearson might just pounce.

Harvey Wiles-Richards loan?

With Max O’Leary playing deputy in the Championship to Daniel Bentley at present, The Robins might opt to send Harvey Wiles-Richards on a loan deal away from the club.

Given that he is still a teenager, the ultimate priority would be getting the young goalkeeper in a first-team environment where he is competing for a number 1 spot, whatever division that may be.

Of course, The Robins might deem the next best step for his progression as being kept around the first-team environment at Ashton Gate.

That way, he can be continuing his journey with the club’s U23s, whilst also being close to the senior set up.

