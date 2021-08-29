2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Blackpool in the next 48 hours

Blackpool are still looking to reinforce their current squad before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with the Seasiders having experienced a mixed start to their first campaign back in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neil Critchley has largely kept faith with a lot of the team which helped to get the club promoted from League One, whilst he has also added some fresh new faces to boost their chances of staying up this season.

The likes of Josh Bowler, Reece James, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery, Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, Oliver Casey, Sonny Carey, Tyreece John-Jules and Ryan Wintle have all arrived from Everton, Doncaster Rovers, Manchester City, Linfield, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, King’s Lynn, Arsenal and Cardiff City respectively.

Now the race is on to get any final deals over the line before the window closes in two days time, with the Seasiders still very much in the market.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer scenarios to look out for at Blackpool in the next 48 hours…

Julien Ngoy to be signed?

The former Stoke City striker is said to be a player that both the Seasiders and Nottingham Forest are keen on this summer, as per a recent report by Mirror Online.

Now aged 23, Ngoy joined Belgian side KAS Eupen last summer from the Potters and has gone on to thrive on the continent, scoring eight goals in his 41 games for his current club.

The signing of Ngoy would give Blackpool yet another striking option at a reasonable price in comparison to domestic based targets.

However it is as yet unclear as to whether Critchley still wants to strengthen his frontline or not right now.

Move for Gabriel back on?

Jordan Gabriel is a player that the Seasiders have been linked with for much of the summer, with the right back having spent last season on loan with the club.

Nottingham Forest are said to be open to letting the defender leave the City Ground for the right fee during the current window and it remains unclear as to whether Blackpool plan to firm up their interest or not.

The player is someone that Critchley knows well from the previous campaign and he is someone who would slot in seamlessly to the current side.

If the club come calling for him again this summer, Gabriel is sure to give it some thought as he weighs up his options.