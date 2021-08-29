2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Birmingham City in the next 48 hours

Birmingham City have enjoyed a promising summer transfer window in terms of the business that they have been able to conduct to strengthen Lee Bowyer’s squad.

The Blues have brought in seven new signings and most of those have shown promising signs of how they will enhance Birmingham’s quality and depth during the rest of the campaign.

Tahith Chong, in particular, has been looking very impressive for Birmingham in the opening weeks of the campaign.

While there are early signs that Matija Sarkic and Ryan Woods will prove to be solid pick-ups by the Blues come the end of the season.

However, Birmingham still remain a little short in one or two key areas within their squad. That is something that they will no doubt be aiming to address in the remaining hours of the transfer window.

There will also need to be an eye kept on potential outgoings that could happen from the squad before the transfer window comes to a close. That comes with Steve Seddon, Andrés Prieto, Sam Cosgrove and Fran Villalba having been moved on so far this summer.

With all that in mind, we take a look at TWO transfer scenarios to look out for at Birmingham in the next 48 hours before the window shuts…

Birmingham to secure Troy Deeney swoop

One potential arrival that we could see at Birmingham before the transfer window comes to a close is Watford forward Troy Deeney.

The Blues clearly need to add to their attacking options before the summer window ends and that was on show with some of the missed chances they had in their draw at Barnsley on Saturday.

Links with Lyle Taylor have emerged during the window, but he is starting at the moment for Nottingham Forest.

According to Birmingham Live, the Blues are considering making a late move for Deeney with the forward potentially set to leave Watford after 11 successful years at Vicarage Road. That comes with the forward having fallen down the pecking order at the start of the campaign.

Bowyer was asked in his press conference following the Blues’ draw at Barnsley over a possible move for Deeney. The Birmingham boss admitted he was an admirer of Deeney’s but that he also expects other sides to be interested in him should he become available.

Given Deeney’s connection with Birmingham, it would not be a major surprise to see him decide to make the move to St Andrews before the window shuts.

Adam Clayton to head for the exit door

One player that could be set for a departure from Birmingham before the transfer window comes to a close is midfielder Adam Clayton.

The 32-year-old’s move to St Andrews last summer has not really worked out the way he would have wanted and he is far down the pecking order at the moment under Bowyer.

Speaking to the media ahead of Birmingham’s trip to Barnsley on Saturday, Bowyer revealed that there had been some interest in Clayton that had been emerging ahead of the transfer deadline. While he also suggested that the Blues would be open to offers for him but only on their financial terms.

For all concerned, it would ideally be best if Clayton does manage to find a new home before the transfer window comes to an end.

However, it will all depend on the level of finances involved in the deal and whether an interested club would be willing to meet what Birmingham want for the midfielder.

Clayton is at the stage in his career where he needs to playing regularly and he knows that chances to feature for the Blues this term are going to be slim.

Therefore it is likely that the experienced midfielder will be attempting to find a new home over the next few days or so.