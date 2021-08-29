2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Barnsley in the next 48 hours

After a summer of upheaval at Oakwell, Barnsley look to be a work in progress after having to change managers and replace some key players in recent months.

With Valerien Ismael moving on to West Brom, former Austria international Markus Schopp is the new man in the dugout and he’s gotten off to a steady start in Yorkshire, with the Tykes sitting in 14th position after five matches, with one win and three draws in that time.

There’s still clearly work to be done though and moves could be made in the final two days of the window in what is set to be a busy time of things across all Championship clubs.

Let’s take look at two scenarios that could occur at Oakwell in the final hours of the window.

Joe Bell arrival?

Barnsley unfortunately lost midfield general and skipper Alex Mowatt this summer as he elected to join Ismael at The Hawthorns, but Burnley’s Josh Benson was acquired in a permanent move and the early signs are good.

It was one of the stars of last season though in Callum Styles who looked to be Mowatt’s like-for-like replacement as he was converted back into a midfielder for the start of this season from the left-wing-back role that he starred in under Ismael.

There’s clearly room to do more business in the engine room and links have emerged to New Zealand international Joe Bell of Norwegian club Viking FK.

Football League World’s sources have been told that an offer in excess of £1 million was rejected for the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen if the Tykes go back in with another bid.

Potential late bids for Callum Styles

Styles was one of Barnsley’s stand-out players in the 2020-21 campaign and he would often be seen flying down the left flank getting involved in attacks.

The 21-year-old was shifted back into midfield in pre-season and for the start of the current season due to Alex Mowatt’s departure, but he’s now back on the left-hand side of the pitch and a typical long-range strike against Birmingham City yesterday showed that he’s better than ever.

The Barnsley Chronicle have suggested that the club want more than £5 million for Styles and other key players, but there’s been no new reported Premier League interest in the youngster so far this summer – that could change in the next few days.