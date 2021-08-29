2 transfer scenarios to look out for at AFC Bournemouth in the next 48 hours

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, they will be hoping to get back to the top flight this season under a young manager in Scott Parker who already has a Championship promotion on his CV.

In their quest to do this, they have made five solid signings with Leif Davis, Morgan Rogers (both loan), Emiliano Marcondes, Orjan Nyland and Gary Cahill all coming in over the past few months and one or two further additions before the end of the month certainly not out of the question.

The £21.3m sale of star man Arnaut Danjuma to Europa League champions Villarreal earlier this month has freed up the funds for the Cherries to go on a late spending spree, although they are likely to retain some of that money to comply with the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

12 of these 25 Reading FC facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club's badge has one lion on it. True False

There are a couple of deals that could go through both in terms of incomings and outgoings at the Vitality Stadium over the next few days though.

And ahead of what could be an exciting end to the transfer window for Cherries fans, we take a look at two transfer scenarios you should be looking out for before the deadline.

Movement on the Patrick Roberts saga

Bournemouth are one of several Championship clubs interested in a move for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

Although the Cherries have the financial capability of spending a sizeable sum on Roberts after selling Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal, the 24-year-old is available on a free transfer despite still being under contract at the Etihad Stadium, after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola.

Sky Sports journalist Thomas also revealed Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City are also in the race for the winger, although Lancashire Live are reporting the former would struggle to finance a deal due to the players’ likely wage demands.

The Manchester City man has endured two reasonably unsuccessful loan spells at Middlesbrough and Derby County since the start of 2020 – but if Scott Parker can get the best out of Roberts – he could be the south coast’s side version of Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

After a quick start to the season, Stoke City might be an attractive option to Roberts at this stage, but Bournemouth are also favourites to be promoted at the end of this campaign and could offer him regular first-team football if the next transfer scenario comes into play.

Reignited interest in David Brooks

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace had an enquiry for Welsh international wide man David Brooks rejected earlier this month, according to The Sun.

Although Parker’s side are determined not to sell one of their prized assets, Brooks hasn’t signed a new deal since 2019 and although the length of the contract extension remains undisclosed, Transfermarkt are reporting he could be a free agent next summer.

If that’s the case, they could be tempted to cash in on him whilst they can with any interested sides able to sign the Welshman up to a pre-contract agreement in just a matter of months.

The sale of Danjuma shows the second-tier side are willing to come to the negotiating table and with Patrick Vieira’s men yet to land another reported target in Reiss Nelson, we could potentially see the Eagles reignite their interest in Brooks.

He made 11 goal contributions in 32 Championship appearances last season and has started the 2021/22 campaign well, scoring three times in five competitive displays.