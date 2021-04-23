2 transfer scenarios that Sheffield Wednesday will not want to see play out this summer

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a massive summer.

The Owls are currently fighting bravely against relegation after a torrid season which has seen them rooted to the drop zone for the entirety of the campaign.

With just three games left the club are still hanging on but admittedly face a major uphill battle if they’re to finish the campaign with their heads above water.

With that in mind Darren Moore’s side are going to facing the prospect of a huge transfer window in which the Owls’ squad will face major reconstruction.

But what would be seen as a worst case scenario for the club? Here are two situation that Wednesday will not want to see play out this summer.

Losing Josh Windass

The forward is undoubtedly one of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest assets.

While many players are out of contract this summer, Windass is a player who has another year to run on his contract which means that he could stick around.

Of course there’s a chance that another club could come knocking but for supporters the hope will surely be that they can keep hold of their players.

Fleeing to the other side of Sheffield

Undoubtedly this is a worst case scenario.

Sheffield Wednesday may be playing in League One next term but their rivals, Sheffield United, will be returning to the Championship after two years away in the Premier League.

While it would certainly be frowned upon, there’s nothing to stop the Blades from making a move for one of the Owls’ out of contract stars and if that was to happen you can guarantee that there would be a strong reaction in the Blue half of the city.