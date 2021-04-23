2 transfer scenarios that Nottingham Forest will not want to see play out this summer

Chris Hughton will be eager to see his Nottingham Forest side end the season strongly and rebuild his squad this summer.

The Reds aren’t mathematically safe from relegation just yet, but it take a complete catastrophe to throw away such a gap with only three games to play.

Hughton has spoken on numerous occasions about how important it is to recruit wisely this summer. The manager inherited a squad of over 30 players, and arrived in October on the back of the club making 13 signings.

He has had very little time to get his own squad in place, being given a few days to bring in Anthony Knockaert in the summer, and a full January window to trim the group and bring in Filip Krovinovic, James Garner and Glenn Murray.

You can call yourself a true Nottingham Forest fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Reds quiz

1 of 20 What year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1863 1864 1865 1868

Incomings are likely to be a priority this summer, as is trimming the squad even further and getting rid of the deadwood.

But here, we take a look at two transfer scenario that Forest will not want to see play out this summer…

Interest in homegrown talent

It was inevitable that after missing out on a play-off finish last season, interest from the Premier League would emerge in Matty Cash. The full-back penned a £16million move to Aston Villa after an impressive season under Sabri Lamouchi.

In fact, the club did very well to keep hold of another homegrown defender in Joe Worrall, who was subject of plenty of approaches from Burnley.

Worrall has endured a tough season with injuries this term, but whenever he has played, he has produced consistently solid performances, and has forged a solid understanding with Scott McKenna.

Whilst Forest do not score many goals, they do not concede many either, and having Worrall and McKenna as the defensive pairing going forward should bode the Reds well.

Another homegrown star thriving out on loan is Brennan Johnson, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Lincoln City this term.

Burnley and Brentford are claimed to be tracking the Wales international, and if a bid comes in for him, it will be interesting to see how Forest play it.

In an ideal world, Forest will want both Worrall and Johnson to have big roles in the team for different reasons next season, especially with a number of ageing players set to leave this summer. They will be praying that the phone stays silent for their services.

Joao Carvalho situation rumbling on

The curious case of Joao Carvalho. Forest’s record signing’s situation at the City Ground is a strange one.

Carvalho was sent on loan to Almeria in the summer, and the Spanish side have an option to turn the move into a permanent one should they wish.

But doubt has been cast on a permanent move to Almeria for the midfielder, who has flattered to deceive in the Spanish second division this term.

What Forest cannot afford to do is keep the Carvalho saga rumbling on. If Chris Hughton wants to work with the £13.2million man, or if they wish to move him on, it needs to happen as soon as possible.

Keeping a player around the club whose future is up in the air cannot bode well. Every player needs to be singing off the hymn sheet and strive for the same goal – helping Forest push for the Premier League.