2 transfer scenarios that Millwall will not want to see play out this summer

An intriguing summer awaits Millwall as they look to try and continue building a side that is going to put together a concerted play-off challenge in the Sky Bet Championship.

This year, we’ve seen the Lions flirt with the top six but never really for a sustained period and too many draws have largely put their chances to bed for the year.

Even so, there are some good players at the club and if they can build on that in the coming transfer window, perhaps a play-off challenge can really be mounted next season.

Time will tell, of course, and on the flip side they’ll also be looking to avoid certain situations playing out that could weaken their hand.

Indeed, with that said, we’re taking a look at two transfer scenarios that Millwall will not want to see happen in the coming market…

Jed Wallace leaves

Jed Wallace is a quality footballer and one that has had another solid season for Millwall with ten Championship goals and a further five assists into the bargain.

Talks have opened over a new contract which is obviously good for Lions fans as his current deal runs out at the end of next season.

However, if such talks stall or another club tries to swoop with just over 12 months left in his deal, you can’t rule out an exit just yet at least.

Fans, though, will hope the opening of contract talks will be a good sign.

Youngsters attract interest

Millwall have some very promising young players coming through like Hayden Muller, Tyler Burey, Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara and, naturally, they’ll want to try and keep hold of them.

Mitchell recently signed a new contract with the club which is obviously a good thing but there is always the chance with young players that other sides may come in and try and prise them away.

Millwall need to keep these players as they are the future and that will be one aim this summer transfer window.