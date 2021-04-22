2 transfer scenarios that Middlesbrough will not want to see play out this summer

Middlesbrough will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship under the management of Neil Warnock.

Boro had previously been in contention to force themselves into the play-off positions, but a poor run of results saw them fall away from the promotion-chasing teams around them in the second-tier standings.

Warnock’s side are currently sat tenth in the Championship table, and will be keen to build on a recent win over relegation-threatened Rotherham United in midweek.

It could be an interesting summer ahead, as Warnock looks to plan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, where Boro will be keen to finish in the top-six and give themselves a chance of a return to the top-flight.

Players are out-of-contract at the end of the season, and the Middlesbrough boss could be tempted to move some of them on in a restructure of the first-team setup.

Two players that are certain to be heading for the Riverside exit door are Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, with Warnock recently confirming that the pair are training away from the first-team.

We take a look at TWO transfer scenarios that Middlesbrough will not want to see play out this summer.

Further interest in Dael Fry’s services

Fry has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Middlesbrough over the years, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 23-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Neil Warnock’s side, and will be hoping he can go from strength to strength in the near future.

Fry has previously been attracting interest from Everton, Southampton, Burnley and Crystal Palace according to 90min back in the summer of 2020.

Fry has made 30 league starts for Boro this season, and you would imagine that the club will be doing all they can to keep him at the Riverside if Premier League teams are to reignite their interest in landing his signature.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Middlesbrough quiz?

1 of 20 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1976 1986 1996 2006

Losing any more forwards

Neil Warnock has recently confirmed that Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season when their contracts expire.

That leaves the Middlesbrough boss with less options in attacking areas moving forwards, and he’ll be keen to keep his other forwards at the club for next season.

The likes of Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom have shown glimpses of their quality with Middlesbrough this season, and will be relied