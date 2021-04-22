2 transfer scenarios that Luton Town will not want to see play out this summer

While it’s been an impressive season for Luton Town, they can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

The Hatters’ focus needs to be ensuring that Nathan Jones’ side can continue their progress next term and don’t fade back towards the relegation zone.

Money is likely to be tight this summer but being smart in the transfer market is likely to be vital to their future hopes.

The transfer window is an exciting time but it can also be a club’s undoing and with that in mind, we’ve outlined two transfer scenarios that Luton Town will not want to see play out this summer…

Losing James Collins on a free transfer

There are a significant number of players out of contract this summer at Kenilworth Road, few more important to Jones’ squad than James Collins.

The Republic of Ireland striker fired the Hatters to League Two promotion in 2017/18, then did the same in League One the following year, while his 14 goals last term were integral to keeping them in the second tier.

Collins has added 12 more this season – making him once again Luton’s top scorer – but with his contract up in the summer they’re in danger of losing him.

The 30-year-old has made it clear he would be keen to stay on beyond that point, so the Hatters need to make sure they tie him down because losing him would be a massive blow.

You can call yourself a true Luton Town fan if you get 80% or more on this Hatters quiz

1 of 20 Luton Town won the League Cup in 1988 with a win against Arsenal in the final but what was the score in that game? 3-1 2-0 2-1 3-2

Failing to replace outgoing gems in midfield

Leicester City loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has proven a wonderful signing for Luton this season, so often looking a bright spark in midfield.

The 22-year-old is set to return to the King Power at the end of the season, however, and though you feel the Hatters would love to have him back, his future is unclear.

Likewise, Pelly Ruddock – who has been an integral figure at the club over the past five seasons – is out of contract this summer and could well walk away as a free agent if new terms aren’t agreed.

Losing those two midfield gems ahead of the 2021/22 campaign would be one thing but failing to replace them properly would be an absolute disaster.

The club need to be clever to ensure that either they keep one or both of them, or they line up effective replacements.