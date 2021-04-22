2 transfer scenarios that Derby County will not want to see play out this summer

Derby County are set for a huge final weeks of the season, with Wayne Rooney’s men in a major fight to stay in the Championship.

A run of one win in 12 games has seen the Rams drop to one place above the relegation zone, and 22nd placed Rotherham have two games in hand.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Derby play Sheffield Wednesday on the final day, which could end up as a huge fixture for both.

Therefore, the only focus for all connected to the club is staying in the league, and whatever happens in the coming weeks will have a big impact on the summer.

With Erik Alonso’s deal to buy the club agreed, the summer transfer window was meant to signal a fresh start for Derby but here we look at TWO transfer scenarios the fans won’t want to see happen…

Teden Mengi going elsewhere

The centre-back joined on loan from Manchester United in the winter window and after a slow start he quickly started to show why he was so highly-rated at Old Trafford. Unfortunately for the teenager, his season has now been ended by a hamstring injury.

Derby had hoped to bring him back next season, but that would seem highly unlikely if they were relegated to League One. Even so, the worrying run of form may convince Mengi and United his development would be better served elsewhere.

Missing out on the defender would be a blow for the Rams.

Louie Sibley departing

It’s fair to say that the youngster has endured a frustrating season so far, but everyone knows that he is very talented.

Unsurprisingly, his ability has caught the eye, with West Ham thought to be keen on the attacking midfielder.

No matter what happens this season, Derby need to be building around their talented younger players moving forward, so losing Sibley in the summer would be a blow.