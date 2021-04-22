2 transfer scenarios that Coventry City will not want to see play out this summer

Coventry City have taken a gigantic step towards securing Sky Bet Championship safety after recording four wins from their last five games.

The Sky Blues are on a roll under Mark Robins, winning their last three games on the spin following a gutsy 3-2 win at Stoke last night.

City now sit 12 points clear of the drop with only three games remaining, and even though Rotherham have two games in hand, Robins’ men are all-but safe.

Robins’ attention will now turn to next season as the club look to have a positive campaign upon their return to the Ricoh Arena.

The manager’s priority this summer will be to strengthen his squad to ensure that they move further away from the bottom three next season.

Whilst bringing in players will be the main objective, here, we take a look at two transfer scenarios that Robins will not want to happen this summer…

Losing the core of the squad

When you look at the side Robins fielded in the win at Stoke, there were many players in it who also helped them escape League One last term.

Matty Godden, Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean and Liam Kelly were all part of the squad that won promotion in 2019/20.

The additions of Gustavo Hamer and Leo Ostigard have also been influential, but what the club cannot afford to do is lose the core of the squad next season.

Of course, Ostigard and McCallum will go back to their parent clubs after successful loan spells, and whether they can lure them back for next season remains to be seen.

But Hamer, O’Hare and Tyler Walker have been impressive this season, and whilst bringing players in to add quality is important, keeping that togetherness intact is also just as important.

Not replacing the loan players

McCallum has come up leaps and bounds since joining Coventry, and his form last season earned him a move to Premier League side Norwich City.

He was to play no part in the Canaries’ promotion this season, though, with the club sending him back to Coventry for this season.

Ostigard, meanwhile, has been a standout performer in the heart of defence, and it remains to be seen whether Brighton want him to test himself further up or not.

It is likely that Robins will have to replace those two loan players in particular, and with that comes a risk.

The pair are two hugely integral players who have played big roles in helping Coventry stay up this term, and they could be big misses next season.