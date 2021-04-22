2 transfer scenarios that Cardiff City will not want to see play out this summer

Cardiff City have reason to be positive heading into 2021/22, even if their push for the Championship’s play-offs this term has fallen short.

Mick McCarthy has managed to offer fresh hope in South Wales and there’s a real opportunity for Cardiff to do something next season in the Championship.

However, it’s going to be important for the Bluebirds that they manage to manoeuvre through the summer transfer window with little fuss.

That goes for making a key signing or two, but also retaining their best players and building on the foundations that are currently in place.

With that in mind, we opt to take a look at TWO transfer scenarios that the Bluebirds will not want to play out this summer…

Losing Kieffer Moore

What a signing Kieffer Moore has proved to be for Cardiff City.

The towering Welsh international has come in and provided the Bluebirds with a real focal point in attack, whilst he’s also delivered a mammoth share of goals.

18 goals in 39 appearances is a superb return from Moore, but it comes with a slight concern that he’s going to be attracting interest from Premier League sides.

That’s always a risk when you’re a Championship club, but Cardiff have to ensure they retain his service this summer.

Failing to re-sign Harry Wilson

This will prove difficult given the fact we might see Premier League interest in Wilson develop, but retaining his service should be a priority for Cardiff.

The Liverpool loanee has struck four goals and registered 11 assists this season, which are seriously impressive numbers.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that there’s more to come and it hasn’t quite been the standout season we might have expected from Wilson.

If this is just a taster, imagine what the 24-year-old could do in a second season with Cardiff.

It’s a frightening prospect and the club should be doing all they can to make sure he returns.