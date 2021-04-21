2 transfer scenarios that Bristol City will not want to see play out this summer

It’s gearing up to be a very busy summer at Ashton Gate.

With Mark Ashton leaving, Bristol City are searching for a new CEO, while Nigel Pearson’s future is still uncertain.

From a player perspective, a significant number of the squad are out of contract – meaning some senior figures are likely to leave when the summer window rolls around.

The transfer market is an exciting time but it can also be a frustrating period if things go against you.

City will be hoping they don’t face any such obstacles this summer but there are certainly a few scenarios that could cause them issues.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two scenarios that the Robins will not want to see play out this summer…

Antoine Semenyo’s exit

It’s been a disappointing season for City but on a personal level, 2020/21 has been a breakthrough campaign for Semenyo.

The 21-year-old has gone from someone that could be a future talent to a forward that is an integral part of the Robins’ attacking unit.

Only Famara Diedhiou and Nahki Wells have scored more goals than him for City this year, while he’s their leading provider of assists (Transfermarkt).

Semenyo seems to get better and better with every passing game and at a time when there are real concerns over the future, his development is something that supporters can get excited about.

The issue is that they’re not the only ones as reports have suggested that a string of sides, including the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United, are interested in the City academy product.

Diedhiou already looks likely to be on his way out of Ashton Gate this summer, so to lose Semenyo as well would be a frustrating blow and leave the Robins in desperate need of some more firepower.

Liam Walsh leaving on a free transfer

This season was meant to be the one that Walsh cemented his place in the City starting XI – having played a key role in Coventry City’s League One title-winning campaign while out on loan last season.

Injuries have meant that the 23-year-old midfielder has played just 124 minutes for the Robins this term and things could be set to get even worse.

Walsh is out of contract in the summer and a new deal is yet to be agreed, meaning he could join another club on a free transfer when the summer window rolls around.

Given the excitement that has surrounded the midfielder over the past 18 months or so, seeing him leave for free would be really frustrating for the club – particularly if he kicked on and impressed elsewhere.