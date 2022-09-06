2 transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Huddersfield Town this summer

Huddersfield Town were one of the Championship’s busier clubs on transfer deadline day, as they added to Danny Schofield’s squad in a bid to turn around what’s been a poor start to the season.

Tyreece Simpson, Luke Mbete and Michal Helik were signed and now have the task of helping Huddersfield back up the table.

Following Sunday’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, Town now sit four points adrift of safety and 23rd in the division they finished last season third in.

Moving forwards, focus will be on getting the new signings up to speed and into the side, adding to the encouragement the likes of Yuta Nakayama, Jack Rudoni and Tino Anjorin have showed since arriving.

It could’ve been a much better transfer window for the Terriers, though, which we explore here by taking a look at some rumours that never truly materialised:

Aaron Mooy

We might as well go in hard with the first one.

Once Mike McGrath had reported that Aaron Mooy was going to be on the move in the summer, with Huddersfield tentatively linked, it’s tough to remember a point in which the club’s supporters were more upbeat in a difficult summer, until Mooy joined Celtic.

Their former hero, who was so key to winning promotion under David Wagner, would have cushioned the loss of more recent fan favourite, Lewis O’Brien, to Nottingham Forest.

Of course, they are different players, but the control Mooy can offer in midfield with his exceptional passing would’ve been helpful for Huddersfield in the opening exchanges of this season.

It would’ve probably been a deal that had the fans that little bit more onside than they currently are, even if it did seem to transpire that the links weren’t that concrete.

James McAtee

Manchester City teenager, James McAtee, was another player linked with Huddersfield before making the move elsewhere.

McAtee is really highly-rated at City and has ripped things up at Premier League 2 level with 25 goals and 19 assists across two seasons. He’s featured for the first-team and was made available for loan in the summer gone by.

Sheffield United has been the 19-year-old’s destination and he’s featured for the league leaders four times already. He’s not really stood out yet, but there have been touches of quality.

You wonder whether he’d have made much difference to Huddersfield, particularly given their troubles so far. He might’ve been overwhelmed by the struggle they’ve had, with a side challenging at the sharp end of the division probably a better environment for a player with such little experience.

