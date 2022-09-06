2 transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Coventry City this summer

Coventry have steadily improved year on year under Mark Robins and that has meant plenty of shrewd transfer business, unearthing some talent and looking within the squad to build a team that can compete at the top of the league.

In the last campaign, the Sky Blues very nearly surprised many by bagging a top six berth, only for the side to eventually fall away and settle for a top half finish instead.

It was a positive campaign for the club though and they’ll be looking to go again if they can this season. Whilst it hasn’t started too well for the team, there is plenty of the campaign to go and they’ll feel they can be there or thereabouts.

That’s because Robins has also invested smartly again during the summer window but there have been plenty of names linked with a transfer move that never actually came off. Here then, are three transfer rumours that didn’t quite happen this window.

1. Elliot Anderson – Loan Deal from Newcastle United

One of the first names that Coventry were unable to sort out a deal for – amongst many other teams too – was one for Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United. The player impressed during a loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season and it led to a whole host of teams registering an interest in the player from the Sky Blues to Middlesbrough, West Brom and Reading to name just four clubs.

Coventry never really made a serious bid for the player and it seemed he must have only been on their list of potential targets. Instead of letting the attacker leave again too, the Toon opted to keep him on at St James’ Park and he could now be of use to them in the Premier League.

What could he have offered to Coventry then? Well right now, the club are near the bottom of the table and whilst that is largely down to missing games with issues over their pitch, they have yet to win any of the five games they have managed to feature in so far this season. They’ve had Matt Godden bag the goals for them and Viktor Gyokeres is also well capable of doing so too but Anderson can play further back and could help dictate the play and create more chances for the side.

He’s proven that he can be an asset in attack and can have superb creativity and vision when entrusted with the ball in League One and his talent would likely extend to the Championship as well. With Anderson in the side, they could likely have had more of a foothold, attacking wise, in games than they have managed so far this season and potentially could have bagged more goals and wins. He would certainly be an exciting option to turn to, it just wasn’t to be.

2. Josh Koroma – Huddersfield

Another name that Coventry were interested in signing was Josh Koroma, who has since been sent out on a loan deal to Portsmouth.

According to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues were mulling over a move for the 23-year-old just before the window came to a close but decided against it and allowed him to move on a short-term deal to Fratton Park in League One instead.

The player though could have ended up staying in the Championship and it might have been a bit of shrewd business from the club. With 64 Championship outings under his belt so far for Huddersfield and with 12 goals along the way, the 23-year-old has already proven that he can be an asset in the second tier and that he can produce the goods both offensively and defensively. He’s shown flashes of his brilliance and talent and with the Sky Blues short in his area of the field, it was also a position of need that could have been filled.

The winger offers a lot in terms of his attacking output, which is what Mark Robins’ probably would have wanted from someone in his position on the field. He might only have had 19 starts for the Terriers last time around but he still produced four goals and two assists. It suggests that he can be a regular asset in the Championship if he is given the minutes and with Coventry, he likely would have got that. In the end though, he’s had to drop down to League One to get playing time and you wouldn’t be surprised to see him light up the third tier instead now.