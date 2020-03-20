2 transfer links Millwall could revisit in the summer months

Not even Gary Rowett could have imagined being this close to the top-six when he became Millwall manager back in late-October.

The Lions were just five points above the drop zone prior to this appointment, and given the way their results were going under Neil Harris, some fans feared that they could be heading for another unpleasant relegation battle like they endured last season.

However, ten Championship victories and just six defeats in Rowett’s 24 league games in charge has seen Millwall emerge as surprise candidates for the play-offs – with the gap between themselves and sixth-placed Preston North End just two points heading into the break.

Despite already having a talented squad, with Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper already being linked with moves away from The Den and a host of players set to return to their parent clubs, Rowett will no doubt been keen on adding to his squad in the transfer window.

We look at TWO transfer links that Millwall should look at revisiting in the summer transfer window.

Jamal Lowe

Millwall were heavily linked with the Portsmouth winger last summer, according to the South London Press, and there were wide reports that Pompey rejected two bids for Lowe – with one of them possibly from the Lions.

However, Lowe did eventually leave Fratton Park, penning a three-year contract at Wigan Athletic, but with things having not worked out in Lancashire, and the Latics deep in relegation trouble, Millwall should return this summer and try and get him at a cut price.

As a goalscoring winger, if the Lions do end up cashing in on star man Jed Wallace, then Lowe would be an ideal replacement.

Mason Bennett

This might sound a little strange considering that Bennett is currently a Millwall player. But with his loan deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, it would be a no brainer for Rowett to come back in for the forward when the summer window reopens.

During his short stay with the Lions, Bennett has already made a positive impact, whilst his ability to play through the middle and on either wing, makes him extremely valuable. Not to mention that he is out of contract in the summer, which would make him a shrewd piece of business if they could get it over the line.