2 transfer links Hull City could revisit in the summer months

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the ideal 2020 so far for Hull City, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Tigers were previously in contention to challenge for a play-off position in the second tier, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year has seen them slide down the table at an alarming rate.

Grant McCann’s side are winless in their last 12 matches, which leaves them sat 21st in the Championship standings, and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

There are just nine games left in this year’s campaign for the Tigers to retain their status as a Championship club, but recent events have delayed the resumption of the season.

Plenty of Hull City supporters will still be frustrated at the club’s decision to sell Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki late into the January transfer window, with their replacements hardly filling the sizeable void left by the influential duo.

The Tigers were linked to a number of players during the January transfer window, but moves failed to materialise for one reason or another.

This could have proved costly as well, as they struggle to stay afloat in the Championship heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

We look at TWO transfer links that Hull City should look at revisiting in the summer transfer window.

Jordan Jones

Hull City were said to be rivalling Birmingham City for Jones’ signature late into the January transfer window.

The Daily Record reported that any potential deal was likely to be a loan one, with a view to a permanent move in the summer, which obviously can’t be the case now after the temporary postponement of fixtures across the globe.

Jones didn’t move anywhere in the end earlier this year, and is likely to be looking for a new club in the future, after struggling for consistent game time with Rangers.

Hull could be the ideal destination for him as well, but they’ll know that they’ll have to be a Championship club to stand a chance in fending off competition from other sides to strike a deal for Jones.

Kevin Harletun

The Sun had previously reported late in 2019 then Watford were trying to beat Hull to the signing of Swedish youngster Kevin Harletun.

The forward trained with Hull on a three-week period, but they eventually opted against making a move for him, and he remains a free agent at the moment.

With Tom Eaves out injured at the moment, it leaves Hull City boss Grant McCann desperately short of options in attack for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Hareletun would have been a solid option to have as a backup to Eaves and Josh Magennis, but now they’re struggling for a lack of depth without the young Swedish striker.

Can you score full marks in this Hull City true or false quiz?

1 of 15 Kevin Austin featured for both clubs True False