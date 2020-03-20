2 transfer links Huddersfield Town could revisit in the summer months

Huddersfield Town have managed to recover from what was an alarming start to their first season back in the Championship, with Danny Cowley taking over and helping the Terriers move themselves out of the bottom three.

Cowley’s side had managed to pick up crucial back-to-back wins at home to Bristol City and Charlton Athletic, before they were beaten 2-0 at Leeds United in their final game before the EFL season has been suspended, which means they are currently sat in 18th place in the table three points above the drop zone.

The Terriers’ main objective when the season does eventually resume will be to ensure that they survive in the Championship, and were they to do that then it would give Cowley the chance to strengthen his squad in the summer and look to build for the future.

Here then, we take a look at TWO transfer links that Huddersfield could potentially revisit in the summer…

Martin Boyle

One player who Huddersfield were linked with in January that they could potentially look to bring in in the summer is Martin Boyle, who was thought to have been interesting the Terriers throughout the January window having delivered some impressive performance for Hibernian this season.

The right-winger has managed to register five goals and three assists for the Scottish side so far this campaign in 20 league appearances, which suggests he could be a decent option for the Terriers to consider, as they look to add to their options on the right-hand side of their attack.

That is an area that will need strengthening in the summer, with Chris Willock set to head back to his parent club Benfica, while Elias Kachunga’s future is not completely settled at the moment – and Cowley could therefore look to have another go and trying to sign Boyle in the summer.

Isaac Success

Another attacking player that the Terriers could look to make a move for in the summer is Isaac Success, with Cowley’s side having been linked with a potential move for the Watford forward in January, before the 24-year-old ultimately remained with the Premier League club.

Success has struggled for any real regular game time throughout the season for Watford, making just five Premier League appearances, which suggests that he could be open to a move away from Vicarage Road to move somewhere where he can command more regular starts.

Huddersfield could be potentially in need of adding to their striking options, with Karlan Grant having been linked with a potential move away from the club, and that would leave a real void that would have to be replaced, and Cowley could turn to Success to add some extra firepower to his squad.