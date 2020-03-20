2 transfer links Fleetwood Town could revisit in the summer months

Fleetwood Town have been enjoying an excellent period of form in the second half of the League One season under Joey Barton, which has seen them propel themselves firmly into the mix of the teams chasing promotion.

Barton’s side managed to secure a potentially vital point in a 2-2 draw at promotion rivals Portsmouth in their final game before the EFL season was suspended, which leaves them currently in fifth place in the table, a point clear of seventh and also just two points off the automatic promotion places.

That means that Fleetwood could still potentially go on a run of form and secure a place in the Championship when the season eventually resumes, but whatever division they are in Barton will be needing to assess his squad and look to make the right additions in the summer.

Here then, we take a look at TWO transfer links that they could look to revisit in the summer…

Nya Kirby

One player who Fleetwood were linked with in January that they could potentially look to bring in in the summer was Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby, with the 20-year-old eventually having to wait for his opportunity to make his first team mark with the Premier League instead of securing a move to League One.

Kirby had spent time on loan with Blackpool last season where he made 11 league appearances for the Tangerines, and the 20-year-old showed glimpses of his potential quality in and out of possession during his time at Bloomfield Road, which could be qualities Fleetwood could be needing next term.

Barton elected to move for experienced midfield campaigners in January, with Glenn Whelan having arrive on a free transfer, but depending on which league they are it could be worth looking at bringing Kirby into the club to provide another more youthful option in midfield.

Elliott Lee

Another player who Fleetwood have previously been linked with that they could potential try and sign in the summer is Luton Town forward Elliott Lee, with Barton’s side having been linked with a potential move for him back in December ahead of the January transfer window.

No move materialised for Lee, who has instead had to settle for being a bit part player in Luton’s quest to ensure they survive in the Championship, with the 25-year-old having made just four goalless league appearances for the Hatters throughout the season so far.

Lee, though, did show his ability to perform in League One last term, with the striker having netted 12 goals for the Hatters to help them secure promotion to the Championship – and If Fleetwood are still in League One next term he could be the ideal man to bring in for some extra firepower.