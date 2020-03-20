2 transfer links Bradford City could revisit in the summer months

Bradford City have endured a somewhat challenging season in League Two this term, as they look to adjust to life back in the English fourth tier following on from their relegation from League One at the end of last season.

The Bantams suffered a 2-0 defeat at Salford City in their final match before the EFL season was suspended, which saw them lose further ground on the teams above them in the race for the play-offs in League – and they are currently four points adrift of the top seven.

The Yorkshire club would have been hoping to mount a push for promotion this season, but the Bantams have at times delivered performances which are not the sort needed to earn promotion – and that led to the decision to replace Gary Bowyer with Stuart McCall, who will be hoping to build a side capable of going up next term should they fail to reach the top seven.

Here then, we take a look at TWO potential transfer links the club could revisit in the summer…

Dan Agyei

One player who Bradford were reportedly interested in bringing into the club in January was Oxford United striker Dan Agyei, who had only joined the League One club in the summer, but had been struggling to force his way into the side on a regular basis.

The 22-year-old has managed to score three goals in his 13 League One appearances so far this term for Oxford, which does demonstrate that he can make a difference in the final third when he is given the chance to feature – and if Bradford are still in League Two he could potentially flourish at that level.

Goals have been something of an issue for Bradford so far this season, with the Bantams having only managed to register 44 goals in their 37 league matches, with only Forest Green Rovers scoring fewer out of the sides currently in the top half of the division – and that means they clearly need a new forward in the summer.

Aramide Oteh

Another forward who Bradford could look to bring in next season is Queens Park Rangers’ Aramide Oteh, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Bantams where he scored three goals in 18 League Two appearances, but QPR elected to recall him in the closing moments of the January window.

Bradford were thought to have been keen to keep the player at the club, having already lost Eoin Doyle to Swindon Town, and so the Bantams could potentially decide to try and secure another agreement with QPR for the forward in the summer transfer window.

Oteh has found minutes hard to come by at QPR since he returned back to the club in January, and so he could well be open to another temporary switch to Bradford come the summer, although it remains to be seen whether McCall would be wanting the player who was initially brought in by Bowyer.