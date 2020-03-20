2 transfer links Blackburn Rovers could revisit in the summer months

It has been a reasonably positive season so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite some disappointing runs of results, Tony Mowbray’s side have generally shown plenty of promise throughout the course of the campaign, and currently sit tenth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places with nine games of the season still to be played at some point.

That is something that Rovers will undoubtedly be determined to build on further next season, as they look to eventually re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

To do that however, it is likely that they will need to strengthen their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer, and it could be argued that the club have already identified some potential targets for that upcoming market.

Here, we take a look at two past transfer links Blackburn ought to consider exploring again over the course of the summer.

Jon McLaughlin

With this season’s number one Christian Walton only on loan from Brighton until the end of the season, and current back-up ‘keeper Jayson Leutwiler out of contract in the summer, it seems essential that Rovers add to their goalkeeping options before the new campaign comes around.

One target that could lead them back to is Sunderland’s Jon McLaughlin, who was said to be attracting interest from Blackburn back at the start of the year, when the possibility of a move to Ewood Park was mooted either for January or the summer.

Given their need for an established ‘keeper, and with McLaughlin having impressed throughout his time at the Stadium of Light – where his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season – this could be one well worth going back to for Rovers in a few months time.

Greg Cunningham

One familiar face Blackburn surely ought to consider bringing back to Ewood Park in the summer, is Greg Cunningham.

Ever since the left-back’s season-long loan move from Championship rivals Cardiff was cut short all the way back in October, the left side of defence has become something of a problem for Blackburn, with the currently soon to be out-of-contract Amari’i Bell seemingly Rovers only option in that position.

As a result, with Cunningham having made himself a popular figure with his performances both on and off the pitch at Rovers prior to that injury, and having seemingly fallen down the pecking order in Wales, it would be no surprise if Blackburn were to look to reunite with the 29-year-old for next season, when he will hopefully be back to full fitness.