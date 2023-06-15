Leicester City could soon have a new head coach appointed if reports are to be believed, with The Telegraph claiming that Enzo Maresca is closing in on the vacancy.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the job and interim boss Dean Smith was not ruled out of contention, but it now appears that Maresca is set to take his first job in English management.

He was linked with Southampton earlier on in the summer, but the assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - who has also played in England with West Brom in his early career - has decided to branch out with the Foxes, although it's not his first rodeo in management having briefly managed Parma in Italy.

There's set to be plenty of changes in terms of Leicester's playing squad this summer after they were relegated to the Championship - let's look at two dilemmas Maresca will have to immediately face at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes joint bid from Tottenham

Maresca will be under no illusions as to which stars he could lose to balance the books this summer, with both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes expected to depart back to the Premier League.

The England international duo netted 23 goals between them last season in the league, and the first bid has been made from Tottenham Hotspur for their services.

Their apparent £50 million offer for the pair though has been widely ridiculed and it will probably take a lot more money for the Foxes to sell them - whether that is separately or together.

Maresca may or may not be the one to decide what is the right value for both players, but either way he faces a future without them.

Timothy Castagne interest from Arsenal

Another City player touted with a move back to the Premier League is Timothy Castagne, who is wanted at Arsenal to boost their full-back spots.

The 27-year-old possesses a wealth of experience, played in all but one Premier League match for Leicester last season and has been capped 31 times for Belgium, so it's not a shock that the Gunners are keen.

Castagne can play at left-back but his natural role at right-back is an area Arsenal need to address, having seen Ben White play there for most of the 2022-23 season, and there have been talks between the two clubs according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Maresca will have to again potentially have to deal without Castagne in the near future, but he could have a say if he demands that he wants the Belgian to stay at the club.