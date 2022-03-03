2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Swansea City as the summer window looms

Swansea City haven’t been able to recapture the success of last season.

Under Steve Cooper, the side reached the play-off finals only to come just short in defeat to Brentford.

The club have found themselves toiling away in the bottom half of the Championship table this season.

Russell Martin will be hoping for brighter fortunes next season having endured a difficult season of transition since taking over.

Swansea will need a significant Summer of transfer activity if they want to compete at the top of the Championship again.

Here, we look at two developments that could emerge as the season comes to its closing stages…

Cyrus Christie’s future

The Irish full back has been a solid signing for the Swans since leaving Fulham on loan in January.

But Christie’s deal with Fulham expires at the end of the season, which will leave him as a free agent.

Swansea will need to make a decision on whether or not they would like to continue having Christie in the side for next season.

Christie has become an integral player for Martin’s side, playing in every game since his arrival.

While the club may opt to pursue a younger alternative, Christie’s experience could also prove a useful asset if the club wants to aim for promotion.

Either way, if they do not intend to sign Christie on a longer-term basis, they will still be in the market for a right wing-back in all likelihood.

Interest in Jamie Paterson

West Brom were linked with a move for Paterson in late 2021, but a move never materialised in the January transfer window.

The Baggies could start to show a firmer interest in the Swansea forward.

Paterson has been a great addition to the side since arriving on a free transfer from Bristol City in the Summer.

But they could face competition to hold onto his services if top Championship clubs start to show concrete interest in the player.

Paterson is also currently locked in contract talks with the club with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. Paterson has trained with the U23s side due to unrest caused over discussions over a pay increase.

Paterson believes he is one of the lowest paid players in Swansea’s starting side and feels he deserves an pay increase. QPR also reportedly had to bids rejected for his services in January.

Paterson has scored eight goals and earned five assists this season, proving himself to be an integral part of Martin’s side.