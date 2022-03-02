2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Preston North End as the summer window looms

Preston North End’s season may be on the verge of petering out, but they still have slim chances of making the Championship play-offs.

Ryan Lowe has turned the Lilywhites’ fortunes around since his appointment as PNE boss, losing just two league matches in 14 attempts, although there have been seven draws in that time.

It suggests that the Deepdale outfit are still lacking a consistent cutting edge and that is what may cost them a spot in the top six, and sooner rather than later the club are going to have to put plans in place for next season and the summer transfer window.

Let’s take a look at what Lowe and his transfer team will be looking at come next season as PNE finally look to make that first ever step into the Premier League.

A replacement for Van den Berg sought

It seems pretty clear that there will not be another season of Sepp van den Berg at Deepdale, which will upset PNE fans but it was inevitable.

The 20-year-old, who at the end of the current campaign will have spent the last year-and-a-half at North End, has already hinted that his time at the club will come to an end in the next few months and he’s destined for bigger things next season.

It will mean though that considering the Dutchman has been a reliable figure on the right-hand side of a back three, a replacement will be needed, whether that be another loan or a permanent solution.

Bambo Diaby may end up getting a contract extension but he may not be the answer – PNE probably now need to be putting in the groundwork to find a Van den Berg replacement, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who can perform as good as he has this season.

Extension to Archer loan?

Aston Villa fans knew all about Cameron Archer’s goalscoring abilities, but he needed to prove it in senior football on a regular basis before getting a real chance under Steven Gerrard.

And with Lowe being a friend of the Villa boss, Deepdale seemed like the obvious location for the youngster for the rest of the season.

Archer has since been proving why he’s so highly-rated at Villa Park, netting four times in nine appearances so far although that could have been more.

Lowe will be desperate to get Archer for a full season at Deepdale – but will it be possible?

BirminghamLive believe that Archer will be ‘heavily involved’ in pre-season for the Midlands side but he could make another loan move later on in the transfer window if Gerrard decides he has enough with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and any potential arrivals.

North End would surely be in pole position for that potential switch but they may be waiting a while and could easily pursue other targets beforehand if they want to move quickly.