2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Nottingham Forest as the summer window looms

Nottingham Forest are having a good season under the management of Steve Cooper.

They currently find themselves 9th in the league and only three points off the top six. Not to mention they are also one of the teams with a couple of games in hand over some of the teams that sit about them.

Whether or not they can achieve promotion this season is yet to be seen but regardless of what league they’re playing in next season, Nottingham Forest will still be looking to improve their squad. Whether that will be to stay in the Premier League or go for promotion from the Championship.

Fresh bid for Josh Bowler

Nottingham Forest made multiple bids for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler during the January transfer window but had all of their attempts rejected by the Seasiders.

However, we may seem them try and get their man again during summer as he is definitely the type of player that would help Steve Cooper’s side kick on, regardless of which league they find themselves in next season.

The 22-year-old has been very impressive at Blackpool scoring five goals in his last seven games in the Championship.

Bowler’s contract ends at the end of this season but Blackpool are reported to have the option to extended the youngster’s contract which I’m sure they will be keen to do given his current form.

However, with the winger’s talent shining through, it would make sense for him to want to step up a level and play in a higher league. From what we’ve seen so far, he’s more than capable of doing so.

Whether or not Forest decide to make a higher bid for the promising young talent is yet to be seen but if they do, they are likely to have competition with reports of interest from Premier League sides Leicester City, Wolves and Brentford.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Nottingham Forest players retired or not?

1 of 22 John Curtis Retired Still playing

Departure of Brennan Johnson

Young attacker Brennan Johnson has broken his way into the Nottingham Forest first team this season and the 20-year-old is now a regular in the first team.

He has contributed well to the team’s attacking threat with 11 goals and five assists to his name so far and as his team make a push for the playoffs, he will be expected to add to this tally.

However, we are yet to know whether Johnson will commit his future to Nottingham Forest or if he will look for a move elsewhere.

It was reported that Forest rejected an £18million bid from Brentford for the player in January and according to Football Insider, Johnson is holding off signing a new contract at the moment giving himself a chance to see the other offers that are out there.

Understandably, Forest want to keep the player but his contract expires in the summer of 2023 making them even more eager to get the youngster to sign a new long term deal so they don’t miss out on a sale if he doesn’t go this summer.

Despite their aims though, reported interest from the likes of Brentford, West Ham United and Leeds United makes it seem like a hard task for Forest to keep their young star.