2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Millwall as the summer window looms

After four wins in their last five league outings, Millwall currently sit 11th in the Championship, with plenty still left to play for this season.

The Lions have given themselves a real chance to chase down a play-off place as the season nears an end, with the gap between themselves and Luton Town in sixth just five points.

Despite that, as we enter the final stages of the season, we thought we’d look ahead towards the summer and come up with two potential transfer developments that could happen at The Den.

Tyler Burey leaves the club

One transfer development that could happen is Tyler Burey leaving the club.

Burey, who has made 19 senior appearances for Millwall, is reportedly attracting the attention of Premier League side Brentford, who have an eye for EFL talent.

Burey spent the first few months of the season on loan at Hartlepool United, scoring three goals and impressing in seven appearances before his progress was halted by injury.

The 21-year-old returned to Millwall in January where he has continued to look promising- scoring two goals in seven games.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he is not reading much into the rumours, but it could certainly be one to watch as the summer approaches.

Benik Afobe on a free?

Another transfer that could develop is the permanent signing of striker Benik Afobe, who is already at the club.

The DR Congo striker is on loan from Stoke City until the end of the season, but according to Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old’s contract expires in July.

Afobe has six goals and two assists in 26 games for Millwall this season, which isn’t the most productive, but on a free transfer, it could make sense, providing his wages were not a stumbling block.

Gary Rowett has previously stated he would like to sign the forward permanently, so this is one to keep an eye on this summer.