2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Middlesbrough as the summer window looms

For Middlesbrough, it seems there is still much to be decided between now and the end of the season.

Sitting eighth in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the play-offs, it remains to be seen whether Chris Wilder’s side will be plying their trade in the Premier League or Championship in 2022/23.

Even so, while the ultimate success or failure of that push for promotion will ultimately have a big influence on how things play out in the summer transfer window, there are still some scenarios that look likely to pan out, irrespective of what division the club are in next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two transfer developments we could see happening at Middlesbrough, with the summer window now firmly on the horizon.

A search for a new striker

One issue that has been prevalent for Middlesbrough throughout the course of the campaign so far, is their lack of a prolific goalscorer.

No ‘Boro player has scored more than eight league goals this season, a tally shared by striker Andraz Sporar and midfielder Matts Crooks. With Sporar, as well as fellow attacking options Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun, only on loan at ‘Boro until the end of the season, Wilder’s is not going to have a great to choose from upfront for the 2022/23 campaign as things stand.

As a result, it would be little to see Middlesbrough dipping into the market to strengthen numbers in attack once the window reopens, a job that will seemingly have to be done whether they go up or not, in order to keep them competitive on the goals front.

A longer term exit for Djed Spence

Djed Spence has already left Middlesbrough once this season, joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, with the right-back going on to excel at the City Ground.

That it seems, could lead to a more permanent departure from ‘Boro in the summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Leeds and Bayern Munich all linked with the 21-year-old on the back of his performances for Forest.

Given the size and financial strength of those interested clubs, it could be hard for ‘Boro to keep hold of Spence if the offers do come in, which would be no huge surprise if he maintains the form he has shown so far this season.