2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Ipswich Town as the summer window looms

Ipswich Town could once again be set for a busy summer transfer window this year.

Last summer saw Paul Cook bring in a long list of new faces to the club, as he looked to put his own mark on the Tractor Boys’ side.

But with Cook now gone, his replacement as manager at Portman Road, Kieran McKenna, could well look to do the same in the upcoming summer window.

How he does that will no doubt depend on what division the club are in next season, with Ipswich currently ninth in the League One table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two transfer scenarios we could see play out at Ipswich, as the summer transfer window approaches.

A permanent deal for Macauley Bonne?

Bonne joined Ipswich on a season-long loan from QPR back in the summer transfer window, and started the campaign in excellent form.

The striker had scored 11 league goals for the club by the start of November, but has only found the net once since then in the league, although he continues to play an important role as a regular starter for Ipswich.

As a result, there could be a decision for the club to make over whether to pursue a permanent deal for a player who has made a significant impact for them this season, though with 18 months remaining on his contract with his parent club, that would still take some negotiating.

Contract decisions to be made

Ipswich also have decisions to make over a number of players who are currently at the club on a permanent basis, but may not be for much longer.

The likes of James Norwood, Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson, Tom Carroll, Sone Aluko and Tyreece Simpson are all set to be out of contract at the end of this season, meaning those in charge at Portman Road will have some big calls to make.

That of course, could depend on whether or not the club win promotion to the Championship, and if they feel those individuals are capable of making the step up, which will in turn impact how many players they might have to sign from elsewhere in the market.