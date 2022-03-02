2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Derby County as the summer window looms

Derby County will be hoping to have a busy Summer transfer window regardless of the club’s league position.

The Rams are fighting against relegation from the Championship, but there is currently an eight point gap from safety.

Wayne Rooney’s side have halted their momentum in recent weeks as they have suffered three successive defeats in the league.

It was a 21-point deduction penalty that has put the club in this position, which came as a result of going into administration in September.

The club have been unable to do transfer business since as they are still looking for a new owner.

It is hoped that the takeover of the club will be completed by the end of the season, meaning they should have some funds available to dip into the transfer market.

Here, we take a look at two possible developments that could emerge as the window looms…

Luke Plange back on loan

The promising forward agreed a move to Crystal Palace late in January.

However, Palace agreed to send Plange back on loan for the remainder of the season.

Plange has emerged as a very promising talent during this campaign but it remains to be seen whether he is ready for a Premier League side just yet.

Quiz: Are these 19 Derby County facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1) Derby were formed in 1884. Real Fake

If Derby do maintain their Championship status then they could potentially look to agree a further loan deal with Palace to continue his development.

Derby becoming a League One side would dampen their negotiating position as Plange should be plying his trade in the second division.

But his pre-existing relationship with the club will be a strong position for the club to take should they wish to keep him in their side while Palace seek somewhere for him to continue his development.

Festy Ebosele wanted by Udinese

The Irish wideman was linked with a surprise move to the Italian side earlier in the year.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Udinese are interested in capturing the signature of the 19-year old.

While the move didn’t materialise, the club could still come back in the Summer with a firmer interest in the player.

This would be a big move for the player at this stage in his career and it would be very difficult for Derby to convince him to stay, regardless of which division they are in, so this will be one to keep an eye on as the season draws to a close.