2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Coventry City as the summer window looms

Coventry have had an exceptional season so far, defying the expectations of many by being well amongst the contenders for a play-off spot in the Championship.

Despite only recently gaining a promotion to the second tier, Mark Robins has brought his side on leaps and bounds and they are now competing readily with the big boys in the division. There are still hopes of a top six place and there is also plenty of talent in their ranks too.

Competing at the top end of the second tier though does have some pitfalls as well as some bonuses – namely, they’ll be getting a lot more attention. That also means that some of their players could be wanted elsewhere too.

With that in mind, here are two transfer developments that could unfold ahead of the summer transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres wanted further up?

There hasn’t been much concrete interest in the striker but he’s certainly catching the eye and based on his showings leading the line for Coventry this year, there could be interest from higher up over the summer.

Good forwards who can score goals and have a decent all-round game are hard to come by now and tend to cost a premium because of it. It means that when one comes around, there will be plenty of teams keen to snap them up.

Gyokeres so far is looking like one of them. With 12 goals and four assists in the Championship this year, he has emerged as a very good option in attack and can certainly produce the goods when needed.

Given even more service, he could produce even more. He’s not the finished article yet and is still only young but the more gametime he is getting – and at a decent level in the league with the Sky Blues too – the better he is becoming.

It could mean that teams queue up to try and sign him this summer, especially if there are sides that feel they could do a deal for relatively cheap too. He might command a seven-figure fee now but compared to someone like Ben Brereton-Diaz, he is unlikely to cost obscene amounts.

If that is the case, then the club may have a battle on their hands to keep him for the next campaign.

Hamer hunted by new teams too?

Gus Hamer is another name that Coventry may have to battle to keep hold of.

The player has been one of the Sky Blues best players for some time now and remains a consistent head in the middle of the field for them. He’s caught the eye for a good while too because of it and it might finally lead to some teams swooping for him in summer.

Again, there hasn’t been too much concrete interest yet, nor have there been any official bids lodged for his services. However, Hamer is still doing the business as one of the best in his position in the Championship and with his contract coming closer and closer to expiring, some teams could test the water with moves for him.

The side will not want to lose him but they’ll be wary that, come this summer, he only has a year left on his current contract. If they can’t tie him to fresh terms though, then there could be teams lining up to tempt him away and if the right club comes in, Hamer himself might see a future away from Coventry.