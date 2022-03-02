2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Cardiff City as the summer window looms

Cardiff City’s positive recent run means that plans for next season are already underway with Steve Morison rewarded with a contract extension until the end of next season.

The Bluebirds brought in five loanees in January, some that they may want to pursue beyond the end of the season and others, for example Cody Drameh, who will be pushing for first team involvement in the Premier League next term.

It does not appear likely that Cardiff will make significant funds available for Morison as the club face their first season without parachute payments in 2022/23, although if the ambition is still there to compete towards the top end again, it is in their best interests to back Morison.

Morison has shown a clear desire to integrate younger players into the first team this term, and in that the club could continue cost cutting by continuing to offer regular game time to academy graduates, rather than spending money on permanent transfers.

Here, we have taken a look at two transfer developments we could see emerge at Cardiff as the summer window looms…

Uche Ikpeazu pursuit

Of the five current loans, a permanent pursuit of Ikpeazu seems the most realistic option as he seems to have been phased out at Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old’s contract at The Riverside runs until the summer of 2024, but with a wealth of attacking options at Chris Wilder’s disposal, it is unlikely Boro would demand a hefty fee.

Contract tension

Cardiff only have 12 senior players with contracts running beyond the end of this season, with seven of the current squad, excluding the five loanees, only having deals until the end of the campaign.

Current first choice goalkeeper Alex Smithies, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls and Will Vaulks stand out as players who the club would want to keep, with Sean Morrison, injured for the rest of the season, also potentially a free agent this summer alongside long term absentee Isaac Vassell.

If the Bluebirds do not start tying players down soon then they could start making arrangements to find a new club in the summer.

Vaulks is definitely a player who could continue to contribute for years to come in the Welsh capital.