2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Bristol City as the summer window looms

There remains positivity among the majority of Bristol City fans despite recent results but they’ll be hoping to see more progress under Nigel Pearson before the summer rolls around.

The next transfer window is set to be an intriguing one for Pearson, who is unlikely to get the same sort of patience next season and will want to shape his squad further ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

As we head into the final few months of 2021/22, we’re looking ahead to the summer window to assess what we may see happen at Ashton Gate.

We’ve picked out two transfer developments that could happen when the transfer market next opens…

A bidding war for Alex Scott

Alex Scott’s emergence this season has been remarkable, with the 18-year-old quickly making the transition from a bright prospect on the fringe of the squad to one of the first names on the team sheet.

He’s proven his versatility and the depth of his talent by producing man of the match displays in a number of roles for the Robins but unfortunately for the Championship club, heads are turning in the top flight.

The Daily Mail has reported that Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham United are all interested – with the Bs3 club said to be bracing themselves for big-money offers.

London World has reported that Tottenham have sent their scouts to watch him and are now at the front of the queue for Scott ahead of the summer – boosted by the fact he grew up a Spurs fan.

The teenager penned a new long-term deal back in August that runs until 2025 but given the club’s well-documented financial issues of late, if a large bid comes in for him it would be no surprise to see him depart.

City fans should prepare themselves for a bidding war.

Antoine Semenyo’s departure

While Scott’s dramatic emergence has been something of a surprise, Antoine Semenyo’s continued rise has been no shock.

The forward took major steps last season and after missing the first part of 2021/22 due to injury, has been fantastic over the past few months.

Combining pace and power with a newfound quality in the final third, Semenyo has scored six times and added eight assists in 21 Championship appearances this season.

Time and time again, he’s proven too much for defenders to handle and the way he dominated Fulham’s centre-backs, who were playing in the Premier League last season and likely will be next term, highlighted just how good he is.

Semenyo has been linked with the exit door in the past two windows and it seems the summer will be no different with Celtic, RB Salzburg, and West Ham all reportedly keen.

More clubs are likely to join the race so it may prove too hard for City to keep hold of him when the window opens.