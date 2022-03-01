2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Barnsley as the summer window looms

Barnsley have suffered a difficult season this year as they battle against relegation.

Last season’s play-off qualification is nothing but a distant memory with the drop now looming on the Tykes.

The club lost their manager Valerien Ismael last summer, as well as Alex Mowatt, to West Brom.

Several other players also left the club following their failure to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Poya Asbaghi arrived at the club midway through this season with the club firmly trapped in a relegation battle.

Recent form has moved the side off the bottom of the table, but the gap to safety remains six points.

A lot of their transfer business may hinge on which division the club are playing in next season, but here are two developments that could emerge ahead of the Summer window…

Callum Brittain bidding war

Callum Brittain was linked with a move away from the club last January, but it never materialised.

The left-back has been a standout player in an otherwise difficult campaign for Barnsley.

If the club is unable to secure their future in the Championship then there will be clubs circling around the 23-year old.

Quiz: Are these 19 Barnsley facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Barnsley's highest home attendance is 50,255 True False

Even if the club can maintain their status in the second tier then they will be doing well to hold on to Brittain’s services.

The player is destined to play for a top Championship side, or perhaps even in the Premier League.

Brittain will surely be looking to ensure that he will be guaranteed playing time at a top level club, and if Barnsley can’t give him that then he will likely be looking at the exit door.

Reigniting interest in Jordan Jones

Barnsley were one of numerous clubs linked with a January move for Jordan Jones.

The Northern Ireland midfielder ended up moving to St Mirren on loan for the remainder of the season.

But Barnsley could step up their interest in Jones in the summer.

While Jones couldn’t settle at Wigan Athletic, he performed well for Sunderland and could be a good addition to the side regardless of which division Barnsley ply their trade next season.