2 transfer developments we could see at Blackburn Rovers as the summer window looms

As the Championship season enters its final stages, number clubs may well be looking towards the summer transfer window, and Blackburn Rovers are no different.

With a number of players out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season, there is likely to be numerous changes to the playing squad once the market reopens.

Rovers are of course, currently locked in a battle for promotion back to the Premier League, and that could yet have a big say in how things work out for the club when they look to do business this summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn transfer developments that we could see in the lead up to the summer, right here.

A decision over permanent Zeefuik move

One of those brought in by Blackburn during the January transfer window was Deyovaisio Zeefuik, with the right-back joining on loan from Hertha Berlin, with Rovers holding the option to buy.

Right-back is certainly an area where it looks like Blackburn will need to strengthen in the summer, with manager Tony Mowbray revealing this week that Ryan Nyambe is unlikely to sign a new contract with the club, when his current deal expires this summer.

With Nyambe also facing several weeks out of action with an injury suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 win over QPR, Zeefuik could now get a run in the side that will give him the chance to impress, and allow Rovers to decide whether he is the right man to replace Nyambe long term, by taking up the option to make that deal permanent.

Interest to grow in Ben Brereton-Diaz

With 23 goals to his name for club and country this season, it has been little surprise to see a number of Premier League clubs credited with an interest in Ben Brereton-Diaz since the start of the campaign.

As another transfer window moves into view, clubs will once again start to pay more attention to potential targets, and with the 22-year-old’s proving vital to Rovers’ promotion push, he is one many will surely be keeping an eye on.

Indeed, with the Chile international set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park in the summer, rival clubs will no doubt see that as the perfect time to make their move for the attacker, meaning Rovers resolve could soon be tested, be that with regards to keeping hold of Brereton-Diaz, or getting the best possible deal for him.