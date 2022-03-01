2 transfer developments we could see at Birmingham City as the summer window looms

Despite being at the foot of the table in 19th place, Birmingham City are highly likely to remain a Championship side for next season, given they are 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

With boss Lee Bowyer having previously gone on record and criticised the club’s transfer policy, the summer window is set to be an intriguing one for the manager as he and Technical Director Craig Gardner look to shape a squad capable of competing in the top half of the table.

As we head into the final few months of the season, we’re looking ahead to the summer window to assess what may happen in the summer at St. Andrew’s.

We’ve picked out two transfer developments we believe could happen when the transfer market next opens.

Tahith Chong back for another year

Tahith Chong joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan from Manchester United in August in order to get regular playing time in an English league.

The Dutch winger, who had previously had loan spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge, made a hugely impressive start to life at the Blues, picking up man of the match in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on his debut.

Chong was a regular in the opening months of the season, but in October, suffered a groin injury that required surgery and saw him miss four months of the season.

The Man Utd loanee has only just returned from injury this past weekend, making a 24 minute appearance off the bench in Birmingham City’s 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Given that Lee Bowyer has warned it will take time for Chong to get back up to speed, one move that could make sense for the Blues is enquiring about Chong’s availability for another season-long loan next season.

The winger has not been able to get the playing time he was seeking under his belt due to injury, therefore, a loan back to the Championship at a club he is already familiar with could make sense for both Manchester United and Birmingham, particularly for the latter given he has impressed when he has been on the pitch.

Onel Hernandez permanent move

Another move that could potentially make sense for Birmingham City this summer is securing the permanent signature of Onel Hernandez.

The Cuban international joined the Blues on loan in the January transfer window and has been a positive ever since.

Boss Lee Bowyer has already said that he would ‘love’ to get Hernandez in on a permanent transfer given his performances so far and it could be a move that makes sense financially, too.

According to Transfermarkt, Hernandez’s Norwich City contract expires in summer 2023, meaning he will only have a year remaining on his deal when the transfer window opens.

This may mean Norwich are willing to sell Hernandez at a cut-price, rather than lose him on a free the following summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things develop.