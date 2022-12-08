2 tough Watford dilemmas facing Slaven Bilic ahead of the Hornets’ Championship return v Hull City

It feels like an age ago since Watford played their last Championship match away at Bristol City last month.

In fact, though, it has been just three and a half weeks, albeit, a much-welcomed period for Slaven Bilic on the training pitch with his Hornets squad.

Indeed, the Watford boss will surely be hoping for better than the 0-0 draw on that day at Ashton Gate last month when Watford host Hull City at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

With that said, there are a couple of big decisions for Slaven Bilic to make ahead of the match.

Below, we have discussed them.

Right-back dilemma

One of the most glaring dilemmas for Slaven Bilic is the right-back position heading into Sunday’s clash.

It has been a troublesome position all season for the club, with Mario Gaspar not impressing, and Jeremy Ngakia mostly unavailable through injury.

Those two factors saw fringe midfielder Dan Gosling play there and, in fact, do well prior to the World Cup break.

As fate would have it, though, Gosling picked up an achilles injury in the last game before the break away at Bristol City and will now be out for quite some time.

It’s unclear how fit Ngakia is at this time, but whether he is or is not, Bilic faces a tough dilemma on what to do at right-back on Sunday.

Sarr minutes

Another big dilemma facing Slaven Bilic revolves around star winger Ismaila Sarr.

Unlike his teammates, Sarr has been away at the World Cup in Qatar over the last few weeks, but, is out of the competition in time for Championship action resuming this weekend following Senegal’s 3-0 defeat to England.

It isn’t clear when Sarr will be back at the club, but with the game having been last Saturday, one would assume the 24-year-old will be back in England sometime this week.

That leaves Bilic with a decision to make on just how ready he is for the Hull clash on Sunday.

Physically, there should be no problems, however, having just come back from the pressurised environment of a World Cup, it will be interesting to see if Bilic deems the 24-year-old mentally ready for this weekend’s clash, and for how much of it.