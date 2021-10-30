2 things you need to watch out for in Sheffield United v Blackpool today

Sheffield United will face off against Blackpool today with both sides harbouring ambitions of pushing on towards the play-off places this season.

The Blades have started to look more like the Sheffield United of old in recent weeks under Slavisa Jokanovic and with the club desperate to get back to the Premier League – having not too long ago battled towards the top end of the top flight – they’ll need to try and bag the win this weekend.

Blackpool too have looked bright since their promotion. The Seasiders have had an incredible transformation under Neil Critchley and their momentum has carried them on to challenge at the right end of the second tier table too. In fact, a win could even send them into the play-off places – so they’ve started well.

It should be an intriguing clash between two strong sides then – and here are two things to watch out for in this tie.

Lys Mousset

One thing – or one player – that everyone will need to keep an eye on is Lys Mousset.

Having come on as a substitute against Stoke and bagged the equaliser, he was given more time to shine against Barnsley – and duly rewarded them for their faith with two goals in his side’s 3-2 win over the side last weekend.

It seems as though the 25-year-old has finally found his feet given some more action with the Blades and the club’s fans won’t be complaining if he can keep up his goalscoring antics.

With three goals in four matches, his record is impressive and if he can become the clinical goalscorer that Sheffield United need, then he could come out of the dark at the side and become an important player for them going forward.

The game against Blackpool could give us the chance to see if it truly is a flash in the pan or whether the Frenchman is back and means business.

Plenty of goals

It looks like there could be some goals in this game. Both sides will be playing for a good result and the Blades haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last five matches – and with Jerry Yates in the side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he adds to his tally again during the game.

On the flip side, Sheffield United have several attacking threats of their own and the Seasiders have conceded 18 goals so far this year – which is the joint-second highest total of any team in the top half of the Championship.

The figures and form then would suggest we could be in for a few goals in this game – so it could be an entertaining watch.

Both sides though will be hoping to score plenty goals of their own, whilst conceding very little, if any, at the other end of the pitch.