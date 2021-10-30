2 things you need to watch out for in Rotherham v Sunderland today

Arguably the standout fixture in League One today will see Rotherham host fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

Both sides were expected to be in the mix for a top two finish before a ball was kicked and the first few months of the campaign have shown why they were fancied.

Paul Warne’s side are currently fifth in the table, a point and a place behind the visitors, who do have a game in hand on most of their rivals in the play-off places.

So, it’s a contest that has a lot riding on it and it’s sure to be an exciting game and here we look at TWO things you should watch out for from the clash…

Goals

Some high-pressure games can be tense and defensive, but that shouldn’t be the case today, with both going into the fixture in goalscoring form.

The Millers have hit 12 goals in their past five outings, with the Black Cats netting one less in the same period. So, they’re both showing they have plenty of attacking talent and it should make for an entertaining game.

They will also be aware that victory today could be a statement of intent and there’s a lot of quality in the final thirds on the pitch.

Michael Smith vs Ross Stewart

Following on from that, the key players on the pitch are likely to be Michael Smith and Ross Stewart.

Obviously, they won’t come up directly against each other but it could be the key battle in determining who picks up the points. Both players have nine goals this season and are key to the way the teams play in terms of their link-up play and leading the line.

So, it’s a big game and it could be decided the two in-form strikers.