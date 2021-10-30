2 things you need to watch out for in Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town today

Plymouth Argyle host Ipswich Town at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, in what looks set to be an intriguing League One clash.

The Pilgrims go into the game top of the third-tier table, following an impressive start to the campaign that has seen them pick up 30 points from 15 league games.

Ipswich meanwhile, start the day tenth in the standings, four points off the play-off places, after some impressive recent form that has seen them start to live up to expectations this season.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two things to keep an eye on, from what could be a rather fascinating clash in the south west.

Can Plymouth overcome a stern test?

Following a lacklustre end to last season, there aren’t many who would have expected Plymouth to make such a strong start to the current campaign.

Even so, the Pilgrims have been outstanding so far this season, but they now come up against an Ipswich side full of high quality players who are starting to shows signs they are gelling together, after three wins and a draw from their last four league games.

Given the Tractor Boys were one of the sides expected to challenge for promotion this season, it would be a real statement of intent from Plymouth if they were to claim a win here.

Can Macauley Bonne continue his excellent form?

One of the bright sparks for Ipswich all throughout the season so far, has been striker Macauley Bonne.

The on loan QPR man has been a key figure for the Tractor Boys since moving to Portman Road, and has ten goals in 13 league games for Paul Cook’s side so far this season.

You feel that him continuing that form will be key to any hopes Ipswich have of a promotion push, and getting on the scoresheet here against the side top of the table, would feel like an indicator that Bonne has the confidence to step up and make an impact even in the biggest of games for the club.