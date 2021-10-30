2 things you need to watch out for in Fulham v West Brom today

Second meets third when Fulham host West Brom today in what promises to be a cracker of a match at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side go into today’s contest a point ahead of The Baggies, having accumulated 29 points from their opening 14.

Both sides come into the game brimming with confidence, as Fulham ran out 4-0 winners over a confident Nottingham Forest last weekend, whilst West Brom beat a team who have been strong on the road in Bristol City, by three goals to nil.

The pair were both relegated from the Premier League last time out, but have both responded well and will subsequently have promotion ambitions.

Here, we take a look at two things that you need to watch out for as West Brom travel to West London…

Service provided for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has 15 goals in 14 Championship outings, proving to be extremely clinical in the opening stages of the campaign.

Whilst a lot of that can be accredited to his predatory instincts when in the box and his intelligence to make space, Mitrovic also has his teammates to thank for that.

Fulham have attacking talents all over the pitch, and the service he is provided with has allowed him to further his tally and lead the race for the golden boot.

The likes of Harry Wilson, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Neeskens Kebano and Fabio Carvalho have been instrumental to the Serbian forward’s early success this year.

How West Brom will line up in attack

Valerien Ismael has not strayed from the 3-4-3 formation that saw Barnsley land a play-off place last season, and it does not appear that this could change anytime soon.

The Baggies do have some excellent attacking options, which does make it difficult for Ismael when it comes to starting XI selection.

This has resulted in the Frenchman chopping and changing his forward options each game.

With the exception of Karlan Grant, not much else is guaranteed, and whilst this rewards players who are on form, it is difficult for those players to maintain high standards.

It will be interesting to see who gets the nod against The Cottagers, especially after a convincing win.