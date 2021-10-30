2 things you need to watch out for in Derby County v Blackburn today

Derby County host Blackburn Rovers with The Rams hoping to get their first win in four games.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been proven a difficult side to beat of late having lost just three times so far this season, and will be determined to get three points on the board to bridge the gap between them and 21st place in the Championship table.

The Rams face a Blackburn Rovers side who have been in mixed form of late. Tony Mowbray’s side have won just twice in the last six games as their hunt for a playoff place has slowed down and will be hoping to end a run of three away defeats in a row at Pride Park on Saturday.

With both sides determined to get three points, we take a look at two things you need to watch out for as Derby host Blackburn later today.

Can Derby find a balance of attack and defence

Derby have struggled to find a balance between openly creating chances and being difficult to break down.

The Rams boast one of the best defence’s in the league but have struggled at the other end of the pitch. They’re the second lowest scoring side in the league and if they are to get out of the bottom three, creating more chances is a must.

However, that can’t be to the detriment of their defence. Rooney’s side have been formidable and being hard to beat has been key to them turning around that 12 point deduction.

With the likes of Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Louie Sibley and Colin Kazim-Richards, there’s enough firepower there to create more.

Can Blackburn find a winning formula away from home?

Blackburn’s away form has been just short of hopeless this season.

They’ve won just once on the road this season, away at Nottingham Forest back in August and can’t seem to unlock that attacking swagger they have at home.

Take the QPR away game as an example, Mowbray instructed his side to sit back and with the attacking talent at his disposal, that was a surprise and they’re finding it difficult to strike a balance, similar to Derby when it comes to attacking and defending.

Blackburn have scored 23 so far this season, the sixth highest in the league, just nine of those have come away from home. If Blackburn are to be a team fighting to get into the top six this season then beating Derby are kickstarting their away form is a must.