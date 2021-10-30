2 things you need to watch out for in Cheltenham v Sheffield Wednesday today

Cheltenham Town host Sheffield Wednesday at Whaddon Road on Saturday afternoon, as both sides look to pick up some welcome points for their League One campaign.

The hosts go into the game 14th in the League One table, having picked up 18 points since their promotion from League One at the end of last season.

Wednesday meanwhile, are ninth in the third-tier standings, three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this clash, and they will be looking to close the gap on the top six here.

So with this all set to be an intriguing fixture, we’ve picked out two talking points from the game, right here.

A moment of history

In some ways, the sheer fact that this game between Cheltenham and Sheffield Wednesday is being played feels rather notable in itself.

When the two sides lineup against each other at 3:00pm this afternoon, it will be the first time that they have ever played against each other in a competitive match.

Considering where these two teams have come from, with Cheltenham having been playing in non-league when Wednesday were a Premier League side back in the 1990s, this is an indicator of how things can change in football, and how far the hosts in particular have come, over recent years.

Darren Moore needs win

It may seems strange to say about a manager whose side go into a game ninth and just three points off the play-offs, but you get the feeling Darren Moore may be under some pressure coming into this one.

Wednesday have won just twice in their last ten league games, and have developed something of an unwelcome habit for throwing away leads in games recently, which has led to some frustration in Moore’s direction.

Given the expectation there is on Wednesday to challenge for promotion this season, you feel that another below par result here, will only further increase the scrutiny on Moore in the Owls’ dugout.