2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Ross Stewart at Sunderland so far this season

Ross Stewart is certainly coming into his own as a Sunderland player after arriving back in January of this year and is beginning to look like the real deal under Lee Johnson.

The 25-year-old striker was initially brought in to be a player that could play alongside Charlie Wyke but he has now gone on to replace his former teammate, who moved on to pastures new with Wigan Athletic over the summer.

Stewart has now stepped into his shoes as the main goal getter at the Stadium of Light and many will now be expecting him to fire the side to a long awaited promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

The pressure is always going to be there when playing for Sunderland, but the marksman is certainly taking to the challenge well so far.

Here, we take a look at TWO things we’ve clearly learnt about Stewart so far this season…

Thrives on being a focal point

Stewart has been incorporated into the side at Sunderland by Johnson as a lone striker and it is clearly a role that he relishes.

He has a slight turn of pace that allows him to make powerful runs into the channels, whilst his hold up play is of a good standard.

In addition to this, the Scot also offers a threat in the air due to his height and heading ability, which means he should gobble up the chances that fall his way in the box.

With four goals to his name already, the pressure of starting up top is clearly not getting to him.

Has improved with time

After initially signing for the club Stewart only really featured as a substitute as Johnson looked to ease him in during his first campaign.

Now he has started to hit the back of the net and nailed down a starting spot regularly, there is no doubt that he just needed time to settle in.

The link up play and overall understanding that has been on show from the striker and his fellow forward players shows that something good is really building in the North East.

Stewart took time to get off the ground initially but he is well on his way to being a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.