2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest in the transfer window so far

The international transfer window closed on Monday afternoon, with Nottingham Forest completing the signing of Olympiacos midfielder Cafu on Deadline Day.

It has been a busy transfer window for the Reds, who have made a bitterly disappointing start to the 2020/21 campaign having lost their first four league games of the season.

The pressure is mounting on Sabri Lamouchi, with reports circling claiming that the Frenchman’s time at the City Ground is up, so it remains to be seen whether he gets the chance to work with his new recruits.

Forest are still able to sign players from England up until the 16th of October, but what do we make of their transfer activity thus far?

Here, we take a look at two things we have clearly learnt about Forest in the transfer window so far…

Excessive overhaul

After last season’s inexplicable final-day capitulation, Forest and Lamouchi will have known that they had to make changes to the playing squad heading into 2020/21.

The January additions failed to improve the squad, whereas the likes of Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea all kicked on after bolstering their squad with new additions.

New signings were undoubtedly needed this summer, but not many would have predicted that 13 new players would arrive on Trentside, with more potentially still to come.

Some signings were definitely much-needed. They needed proven talent, they needed creativity and they needed more goals. The arrivals of Lyle Taylor, Luke Freeman, Jack Colback, Harry Arter give them those attributes in abundance.

There are some players, though, who are yet to have kicked a ball for the Reds – some haven’t even made the matchday squad.

The likes of Miguel Angel Guerrero, Fouad Bachirou and Abdoulaye Diallo are way down in the pecking order, and it remains to be seen if they get a chance to impress under Lamouchi, or if a new manager comes in.

STILL work to be done

It seems quite bizarre given the amount of players that have already been brought in, but there is still work to be done in the transfer market for Forest.

Sabri Lamouchi has gone on record and said he wants to bring in another winger before the end of the transfer window, but they are yet to do thus far.

The club did bid farewell to Nuno da Costa on Deadline Day, with the attacker joining Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with an option to buy.

This leaves Alex Mighten, Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley as their only out-and-out wide options, and depth is certainly needed in that area of the pitch.

The Reds have been linked with Kamil Grosicki and Christian Atsu from West Brom and Newcastle respectively, but they were unable to get deals over the line before the end of the international window.

It remains to be seen whether they look to strike a deal before the end of the domestic window, but there’s still a priority to fix for the Reds.