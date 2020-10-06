2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Millwall in the transfer window so far

Millwall have been relatively quiet in the transfer market by their own usual standards – adding just four players to their ranks.

Less than seven days after the season finished, Gary Rowett wasted no time in bringing his first new face through the door as Ryan Woods re-joined the Lions on a season-long loan from Stoke.

Soon after, Rowett’s most exciting new recruit was confirmed as Troy Parrott signed from Tottenham for the campaign, although the striker has been plagued with injuries and has featured just once since putting pen to paper.

Later in August, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett came in from Derby on loan and permanent deals respectively as Rowett’s squad began to shape up nicely.

However, the Lions haven’t done any business since then, but what have we learned overall from their transfer window?

Rowett needs the loan system

It’s no secret that Millwall can’t compete financially with some of the giants in the division, so looking to the loan system is a smart way of signing players that simply wouldn’t be feasible with huge figures involved.

Since his arrival last October, Rowett has made seven signings, five of which were loans – the exceptions, Bennett and Bartosz Bialkowski, who made their temporary deals permanent after impressive campaigns.

This time around, it’s allowed the Lions boss to bring in the likes Malone, Woods and Parrott.

Firepower needed

Despite their eight-place finish, it wasn’t all rosy for Rowett. His Millwall side were the lowest scorers in the Championship’s top-16 last term – and even relegated Hull City and Wigan matched their 57 goals.

With Bennett and Parrott added to the squad, Rowett now has an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal and will be hoping to improve dramatically on that number.

But the Lions have scored just three goals in their opening four matches, and with Parrott currently out injured, another new face might still be required before next Friday’s domestic deadline.